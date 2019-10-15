Lower Dens Share A New Mini Documentary From Moog And A Batch Of 2020 Tour Dates

Anybody who has spent any amount of time listening to Lower Dens knows that synthesizers are a critical component in their sound. Now, the band’s Jana Hunter has taken the time to honor and discuss them in a new mini-documentary titled You Belong Here, made by one of the leading synth manufacturers, Moog.

In the five-minute video, Hunter speaks about making the song “Galapagos,” which was created in the Moog Sound Lab. He says, “I was thinking about the formation of islands and archipelagos, and how it is kind of a form of the Earth renewing itself, making itself new.”

Additionally, Lower Dens also shared a string of 2020 North American tour dates today, which run from mid-February to late March.

Watch the documentary above, and find Lower Dens’ upcoming tour dates below.

2/13/2020 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

2/14/2020 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

2/15/2020 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings

2/16/2020 — Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

2/18/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

2/19/2020 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

2/21/2020 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

2/22/2020 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/23/2020 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins

2/25/2020 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

2/26/2020 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

2/27/2020 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

2/28/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/02/2020 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

3/03/2020 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/05/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

3/06/2020 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

3/08/2020 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

3/09/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/10/2020 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

3/12/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

3/13/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

3/14/2020 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

3/16/2020 — Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

3/17/2020 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/19/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/20/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

3/21/2020 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar