L.S. Dunes — the supergroup made up of Anthony Green (Saosin and Circa Survive), Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Tim Payne and Tucker Rule (Thursday), and Travis Stever (Coheed And Cambria) — have released a new song from their upcoming album, Violet. It’s called “Paper Tigers,” and as you might expect from the talent involved, it rips. That bass line!

You can watch the visualizer for “Paper Tigers” (created by The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala) above.

“I think when I initially started writing the chord progression for this song I was originally writing it for myself, because it didn’t feel like an L.S. Dunes song to me, and if it was an L.S. Dunes song, it would most certainly be a departure from what we had done in the past,” Iero said in a statement.

He continued, “And then I started to think well, that’s really silly of me, why wouldn’t Dunes be able to do something like this? If I want listeners to not put us in a box and believe we can do anything then I’m going to have to believe it first. So I reworked the progression a little bit and sent it over. Hearing it now, I can’t believe I ever doubted it. ‘Paper Tigers’ was always an L.S. Dunes song. Together we can do anything.”

Violet is out 1/31/2025 via Fantasy Records. Find more information here.