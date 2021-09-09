Some time ago, Lucy Dacus asked her fans to submit videos of themselves dancing, skating, or otherwise enjoying her Home Video highlight “Brando.” Ultimately, over 100 people submitted clips, which have been compiled into the song’s new video that was shared today. The montage is a light and fun clip that paints Dacus’ fans as a delightful bunch.

“Big thank you to everyone who submitted,” Dacus says in a message to her devotees. “These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”

Dacus previously noted of the song, “‘Brando’ refers to a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed. He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.”

Watch the “Brando” video above and revisit our review of Home Video here.

Home Video is out now via Matador. Get it here.