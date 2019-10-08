Throughout the course of this past year, Lucy Dacus has been celebrating various holidays with a series of singles based on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day (and Taurus season), Independence Day, Bruce Springsteen’s Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s. Now that spooky season is upon us, Dacus has shared a cover of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight,” which she calls an “eerie bop.”

Dacus says of the song, “Perhaps the best eerie bop of all time, and certainly the best drum fill. The image in the first verse is so unsettling — watching someone watch someone drown without moving to save them. People have wondered if this is something Phil Collins really witnessed, but the song is actually just a manifestation of his anger and frustration about his divorce. It’s tense, dark, and so much fun, as a good Halloween should be. This was the most fun I’ve ever had in a studio.”

All of the songs are set to be collected on an EP titled 2019, which is set to be released on November 8. The tracklist reveals that the last two songs in the series are titled “Last Christmas” and “Fool’s Gold,” which will respectively honor Christmas and New Year’s.

Listen to Dacus’ cover of “In The Air Tonight’ above, and find the 2019 art and tracklist below.

1. “La Vie En Rose”

2. “My Mother & I”

3. “Forever Half Mast”

4. “Dancing In The Dark”

5. “In The Air Tonight”

6. “Last Christmas”

7. “Fool’s Gold”

2019 is out 1/8 via Matador. Pre-order it here.