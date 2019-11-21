Maggie Rogers Shares ‘Love You For A Long Time,’ Her First Single Of 2019

A lot of dreams came true yesterday morning when the 2020 Grammy nominees were announced, and among the happy first-time nominees was Maggie Rogers. She earned a nod for Best New Artist, and shortly after that, she shared a new song, “Love You For A Long Time.”

The track is her first new song since Heard It In A Past Life, and although it’s undeniably a Rogers song, it’s a slight step in a new direction for her, as the single has a bit of a country influence. It’s subtle, and it’s a space that Rogers inhabits very well.

Rogers faces stiff competition for the Best New Artist Grammy, as she is up against Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank And The Bangas, and Yola. Meanwhile, Rogers recently offered a reaction to getting her first nomination, sharing a video and writing on Twitter, “footage taken by my best friend this morning as i process the news of becoming a GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST!!!!!! have a great day i’ll be here with natasha and my books letting this all sink in.” The footage in question shows Rogers brushing her teeth, dancing around her living room, and singing along to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten.”

footage taken by my best friend this morning as i process the news of becoming a GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST!!!!!! have a great day i’ll be here with natasha and my books letting this all sink in pic.twitter.com/UNegyfIEV6 — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) November 20, 2019

Listen to “Love You For A Long Time” above.

