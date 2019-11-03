On this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Coldplay was the musical guest. On the episode that aired exactly a year ago today (November 3), that role was filled by Maggie Rogers. Now that it’s been a full year, Rogers has taken a minute to reflect on the experience and express how meaningful it was to her… even though she’s never actually seen it herself.

Sharing the video of her “Fallingwater” performance, she wrote, “hard to believe @nbcsnl was a whole year ago. this was the moment where everything shifted for me. i let something go. or let something out. started to feel like myself in this big wild thing for the first time.”

hard to believe @nbcsnl was a whole year ago. this was the moment where everything shifted for me. i let something go. or let something out. started to feel like myself in this big wild thing for the first time. https://t.co/GvpkYNCpMv — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) November 3, 2019

Rogers then went on to tag Rostam in a follow-up tweet to let him know that even though it’s been a year since her performance, she still hasn’t watched it, and for a specific reason: She would rather keep her personal memories of the performance how they are now. Rogers wrote, “and yes, @matsoR + i rly haven’t watched it still. keeping some things just for memory.”

and yes, @matsoR + i rly haven’t watched it still. keeping some things just for memory. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) November 3, 2019

She made another great memory this weekend: Dead & Company were performing at Madison Square Garden, and Rogers joined John Mayer, Bob Weir, and the rest of the group on stage for a couple of songs.

Revisit Rogers’ performances of “Fallingwater” and “Light On” from SNL below.