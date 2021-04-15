Man On Man, the new collaborative duo of Joey Holman and Roddy Bottum (best known for his work in Faith No More and Imperial Teen), have been steadily releasing reverb-drenched indie rock singles since last summer. After gaining a sizeable following through their tracks “Daddy,” “Baby, You’re My Everything,” “1983,” and “Stohner,” the duo announce they’re gearing up for their official debut album.

Unveiling details about their self-titled debut LP, Man On Man shared the playful track “It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)” Thursday, which features fuzzy melodies and tongue-in-cheek lyrics. The single arrived alongside a touching video, which tapped several of their queer friends to expresses themselves in self-recorded clips.

Sharing their vision behind their “It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)” video, Man On Man said:

“We wanted “It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)” to feel organic and warm with a strong, universal message. For the video we aimed to focus on our community. Getting through the hardships of the past year we leaned heavily on what we mean to each other in terms of support and understanding. We were in the middle of launching our Chosen Family project and had just finished linking people up for our pen pal program and sourcing art for our quarterly zine. We thought the best way to exhibit the joy in the song would be to have a video full of our chosen family – friends, peers, and heros. So, we asked friends to share their love and lives and these queer testimonials are what make up the bulk of the video. Our togetherness and bond is key to moving forward in these times especially and we aimed to capture that bond and essence, particularly with Gay Pride 2021 on the horizon. It felt fitting to donate the launch-day’s sales to Born Perfect, which is a non-profit whose mission is to end conversion therapy.”

Watch Man On Man’s “It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)” video above and check out their Man On Man cover art below.

Man On Man is out 5/7 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.