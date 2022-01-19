Marty Roberts, a beloved fixture in the Los Angeles live music community, has died at age 89. One half of the iconic jazz duo, Marty & Elayne, he was more than just a musician, he was a staple in his community. Forever immortalized by the classic 1996 film, Swingers, Marty & Elayne continued to perform at The Dresden in Los Feliz for years after the movie was made, letting locals and tourists alike feel like the were living a little piece of Hollywood magic.

Born on April 10, 1932, Martin Roberts grew up in New York City, but met Elayne in LA in 1970 when she was just 16 years old. They were married four months later and gigging ever since, picking up their stint at The Dresden almost 40 years ago. According to a Facebook post by the couple’s daughter, Hali Gillin, Roberts passed away at her home, in Henderson, Nevada last week on January 13, 2022.

“We are heartbroken , the greatest man alive has gone on to heaven,'” Gillin wrote on Marty & Elayne’s Facebook page. “Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he would say!) for everyone he met and was the kindest, most self-sacrificing man in the world. We will miss him more than words can express. A celebration of life will be upcoming at The Dresden. Time and date will be provided, online access will be available as well if you are out of state or Covid concerned. Marty will always be with us in spirit and in our memories! I miss you so much daddy!! Rest In Peace!”