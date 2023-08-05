Meet Me @ The Altar is paying homage to an early aughts cult classic. The women-led trio has shared a cover of “Take Me Away,” as performed by the fictional band, Pink Slip from Disney’s 2003 movie, Freaky Friday.

In Freaky Friday, Pink Slip is a band fronted by Christina Vidal’s character, with instrumental support from Lindsay Lohan and Haley Hudson’s characters. Throughout the movie, Pink Slip prepares for a music competition with their song, “Take Me Away” — a task that becomes more challenging when Anna (Lohan) and her mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) mysteriously switch bodies, and Tess, in Anna’s body, quickly has to learn Anna’s guitar parts.

“Aside from it just being an absolutely iconic moment in pop culture, ‘Take Me Away,’ Pink Slip, and Freaky Friday as a whole had a lot of influence over us growing up,” said the band in a statement. “It’s everything we love all meshed into one – female representation in punk music, and on screen! Being able to pay homage to such an endless well of inspiration to us was really gratifying. It really takes you back to an era that I think we all miss.”

The Freaky Friday version of the song is actually a slightly-rewritten cover of a song by Lash, which was originally released in 2001. Meet Me @ The Altar’s cover arrives shortly before the 20th anniversary of Freaky Friday.

You can listen to the cover of “Take Me Away” above.

Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) is out 9/29 via Fueled By Ramen and Elektra. Find more information here.

Meet Me @ The Altar is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.