In a week, Metallica is playing a pair of 40th anniversary concerts, two hometown shows at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 17 and 19. There will be two ways to watch that show as it happens: If you’re a member of the band’s Fifth Member fan club, you can buy tickets to be there in person. Otherwise, Metallica is teaming up with The Coda Collection to broadcast the events as a free global livestream via Amazon Music and Prime Video Channels.

The concerts will stream on Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and Prime Video at midnight ET each night. After that, the shows will be available for on-demand viewing via The Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel.

On top of that, as part of the SF Takeover Film Fest, fans will be able to watch a pair of Metallica films via The Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel, over that weekend: the 1998 concert film Cunning Stunts and the 2009 concert film Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México, the latter of which was initially only released in Latin America.

Additionally, all of that is apparently just the beginning of Metallica and Coda’s relationship, as their partnership is set to “include a full slate of concert films, documentaries, and additional content spanning the band’s career arriving on the channel exclusively throughout 2022, alongside popular music films from the likes of Foo Fighters, Jimi Hendrix, Grateful Dead, and many more.”

Learn more about the anniversary shows here.