Michelle Branch Reveals She And Patrick Carney Have A Baby On The Way

In 2017, Michelle Branch and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney got engaged. Not much longer after that, they revealed they were expecting their first child together, and Rhys James Carney was born on August 28, 2018. Now, the Carney/Branch family is set to grow some more, as Branch revealed that she’s pregnant with her and Carney’s second child together.

Branch announced the news by sharing a story about Carney helping her satisfy a pregnancy craving, writing on Instagram, “You know you’re pregnant when… Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!”

Meanwhile, The Black Keys are fresh off the release of their latest album, a collection of blues covers titled Delta Kream. The band is also gearing up for a “World Tour Of America,” and by “America,” they mean just three relatively small cities. As for Branch, her most recent album, 2017’s Hopeless Romantic (which Carney co-wrote and co-produced), was her first since 2003’s Hotel Paper.

