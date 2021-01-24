Morgan Wallen has become the first artist to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts in 2021. The singer’s second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, held on to the top position on the charts for a second week, selling 159,000 equivalent album units in the week ending on January 21. Of that number, 133,000 units came from streaming and 22,000 from pure album sales.

Wallen’s second effort is now the first country album to spend two consecutive weeks at No. 1 since Chris Stapleton’s Traveller in 2015, and the first country album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 since Luke Bryan’s Kill The Lights effort, from the same year. Dangerous also becomes the fourth album within the past 12 months to earn 150,000 units or more across multiple weeks, joining Taylor Swift’s Evermore, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die, and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake.

It’s not Wallen’s first album to accomplish this feat. Dangerous did the same, setting the record for the biggest streaming week ever for a country album, blowing past the record of 102.26 million streams that Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get set in October 2020.

(via Billboard)

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.