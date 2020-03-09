The Nashville area has had it rough recently: A dangerous and fatal tornado tore through the area last week, and now the city is left to pick up the pieces. So far, members of the music community have helped Tennessee however they can in light of the tragedy: Kacey Musgraves is selling her stage-worn clothes, and Taylor Swift donated a million dollars. Now a group of other musicians are pitching in as part of the recently announced tornado benefit show, “To Nashville, With Love.”

Announced over the weekend, the event takes place tonight (March 9), and the lineup includes Soccer Mommy, Jason Isbell, Black Keys leader Dan Auerbach, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, Ashley McBryde, and others.

Not long after the performance was announced, tickets sold out, but there are still ways to see the show and otherwise get involved with the cause. The performance is set to be livestreamed online, and To Nashville, With Love is accepting donations on their website. There is also an online charity auction to raise money for the cause, and some of the items include tickets to the show, a guitar signed by Auerbach, and a John Prine-signed vinyl copy of his latest album, Tree Of Forgiveness.

Additionally, Isbell recently made his entire catalogue available for purchase on DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, and until the end of April, all proceeds from his sales on the site will be donated to The Community Foundation Of Middle Tennessee to help victims of the tornado.