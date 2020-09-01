All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got the back-to-basics new LP from Angel Olsen, the anticipated debut from Samia, and the arrival of Knot, the second coming of cult indie band Krill. Check out the rest of the best new indie music below.

Angel Olsen – Whole New Mess

After the shimmering, grand arrangements of her 2019 album All Mirrors, Angel Olsen returned to the inspiration of her earlier records on Whole New Mess. Many of album tracks feature little more than an acoustic guitar and Olsen's haunting vocals as she reconciles with the dissolution of a romantic relationship that also cost her friendships in the process. The simplicity of the record helps to give Olsen's storytelling new dimensions, taking the listener on a journey through her psyche.

Narrow Head – 12th House Rock

This record sounds like it was made in 1994, and that’s a great thing. With an emphasis on big riffs and Liam Gallagher-esque vocal drawl, Narrow Head has delivered one of the most raw and exciting alternative rock records of recent memory. Across its thirteen tracks, you can hear some Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, and more, all rolled into one very good band.

Samia – The Baby

On her debut full-length album, Samia revels in learning how to be yourself, with no one’s help but your own. On The Baby, Samia’s world is lush and ambient, filled with biting lyrics delivered across a spectrum of different vocal stylings. It’s a truly special album, one that won’t going to soon leave the regular rotation. Knot – Knot

Five years after the dissolution of cult indie band Krill, its members have formed a new project called Knot. On their self-titled debut, the quartet takes a more mature approach to their music, going into it without a set goal and letting the music take them wherever it might. The resulting effort is freewheeling and thrilling.

Oceanator – Things I Never Said

It’s hard to tell that Oceanator’s debut album Things I Never Said was written and recorded mostly by one person (with drums and bass performed by the outfit’s touring members). The songs sound so full of collaborative energy that you’d just assume there was a full-fledged band behind it. But Elise Okusami’s songs just have a natural kick to them, as her debut full-length tackles the anxieties of early adulthood head-on. Phony – Knock Yourself Out

You might know Neil Berthier from his work in indie-punk band Donovan Wolfington, but his solo music doesn’t sound like his former project. Knock Yourself Out is his second LP under the name Phony, and one that takes on a more experimental edge, while still staying true to his inspirations of artists like Pinback, Pile, and Elliott Smith. It’s a vulnerable and hard-hitting album, one that is sure to get Phony on the map.