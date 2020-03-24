All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Waxahatchee — “Can’t Do Much” Waxahatchee’s new album Saint Cloud is one of the most instantly captivating albums we’ve heard so far in 2020. “Can’t Do Much” is another example of exactly what’s so special about this record, what one fan allegedly called Katie Crutchfield’s “full Dylan” phase. Sonically, “the song fits in with the lo-fi, folksy sound the band has adopted for this release,” Caitlin White writes for Uproxx. The rest of the album is out later this week. Control Top — “One Good Day” Less than a year removed from the release of their debut album, Covert Contracts, the Philadelphia trio Control Tap are back with new music. “One Good Day” is a noisy reprieve from quarantine, with heavy riffs and Ali Carter’s pop vocal melody. Thematically, the song is about “facing your flaws to become a better person for yourself and the people around you, getting outside of yourself to realize everyone has their own struggles and are doing the best they can, and above all trying to help each other even if what we do is imperfect,” Carter wrote in a statement.

Hayley Williams — “‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” Feat. Boygenius With her debut solo album out in May, Hayley Williams has been rolling out a series of new music to preview the release. In an epic show of star power, the latest installment features backing vocals from indie heroes Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, who record together under the name Boygenius. “The affecting track starts slowly, opening with resounding harmonies. As the song progresses, a driving bass guitar and emotive strings join the melody,” writes Carolyn Droke for Uproxx. Perfume Genius — “On The Floor” With the new album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately out in May, Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius has shared another sampling of what we can expect from the record. “On The Floor” is what Derrick Rossignol calls for Uproxx a “celebratory pop tune,” and was released along with a cinematic narrative video. Speaking to Zane Lowe about the track, Hadreas said that “On The Floor” is indicative of the overall vibe of the forthcoming record. “There’s a core spirit to it, but I’m not super sacred about one vibe,” he said. “I think all vibes can exist together. And be one group, one harmonious vibe.”