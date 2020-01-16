Indie

The New Orleans Jazz Fest 2020 Lineup Is Led By Foo Fighters, Lizzo, And Maggie Rogers

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been happening annually since the ’70s, and this year, the event is ready to deliver another big lineup: The list of artists performing at this year’s festival was revealed today, and it is led by acts like Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, The Who, and Stevie Nicks.

The rest of the Jazz Fest lineup also features a mix of artists from various genres and eras, as the poster also includes Jenny Lewis, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Erykah Badu, Brittany Howard, Big Freedia, The Beach Boys, Norah Jones, Dead & Company, John Prine, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, HER, Of Monsters & Men, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Black Crowes, Lionel Richie, Lenny Kravitz, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Isley Brothers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Kool & The Gang, Aaron Neville, Tank & The Bangas, Chick Corea, and a lot more.

These artists will be spread out over the course of two long weekends, first from April 23 to April 26, and then from April 30 to May 3. Tickets are available on the Jazz Fest website.

Find the announcement video and the lineup poster above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

