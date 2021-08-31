Hurricane Ida recently tore through areas of Louisiana, leaving a devastating path of destruction in its wake. Communities have begun the task of cleaning up debris from the massive storm, which led to millions without power and was responsible for the death of at least four people. The hurricane also hit parts of New Orleans, which destroyed several businesses, including one of the clubs that helped Louis Armstrong get his start in music.

According to a report from CNN, Hurricane Ida’s winds were so powerful that it ripped through the side of The Karnofsky Tailor Shop and Residence, a historic jazz landmark that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In a video captured by meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth, The Karnosky was essentially reduced to a pile of rubble in the storm’s wake Sunday.

NEW VIDEO: The historic Karnofsky Music Shop in New Orleans has collapsed. It was no match for the winds of Hurricane Ida. Video from @JackRoyer. So so sad. 😪 pic.twitter.com/42BpfaenLc — Ed Bloodsworth (@WKRGEd) August 30, 2021

The Karnofsky acted as a second home to Armstrong as he was rising in the ranks of the jazz world. The musician would frequent The Karnosky to eat meals with the owners, and oftentimes considered the site his second home. The Karnosky’s even lent Armstrong money to purchase his first trumpet. While the historic site hasn’t been in the best shape for the past two years, plans to renovate the building had been announced in 2019.