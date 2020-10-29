It would be easy to write off Nothing,Nowhere. as just another rap-rock artist. But on his new song “Blood,” it’s clear that there’s a lot more going into Joe Mulherin’s production style. The track is built with hip-hop beats and a driving distorted bass line, which gives the production more of a pop-punk feel. While the verses are primarily rapped, Mulherin’s vocals take on a more melodic turn during the chorus, while taking a page out of Linkin Park’s book and incorporating a second layered screaming vocal.

To celebrate “Blood,” which features KennyHoopla and Judge, Mulherin sat down to talk Billy Madison, Prince, and log cabins in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Authentic, real, raw, honest.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Just that it was versatile and hopefully that it helped other artists to step outside their own boundaries.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Moscow. The energy was insane there.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My family. They made me who I am and encouraged me to keep going when I wanted to quit.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I remember me and one of my best friends Jay Vee made vegan chicken and waffles from scratch. Waffle maker, seitan, the whole thing. We topped it off with maple syrup that I tapped from my yard.

What album do you know every word to?

Honestly don’t think I could know every word to any album. I’m terrible with remembering lyrics – I can’t even remember my own. The music and overall feeling speaks to me mostly.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?