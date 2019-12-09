Okay Kaya’s ‘Asexual Wellbeing’ Video Is A Disorienting Daydream

Kaya Wilkins is gearing up for the release of her sophomore record, Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, under the moniker Okay Kaya. After debuting the singles “Ascend And Try Again” and “Baby Little Tween,” Kaya shares the intoxicating track “Asexual Wellbeing” with a captivating video.

Recorded in a home-video style and co-directed by Adinah Dancyger and Wilkens herself, the video creates a fantastical world through setting changes and props. The entirety of “Asexual Wellbeing” begins a minute into the video, boasting bouncy synths and Kaya’s deep, immersive vocals.

The visual opens with a spoken word poem by Kaya, showing extreme close-up shots of people eating breakfast. “A moth descends into a glass of whiskey,” she recites. “Color of their wings match the drink absolutely. Instead of helping out, I fall flemur.” The singer’s statement about the song was also in the form of indeterminate prose. “island mud house / horses and stringy apple tree / blood of beet meals / baby in a moth suit clipping the / clothing-rack soon dry / look out for a field / be fire and dv’s and shitty driving good music / imitate algae in the coolest jacket to exist / loving your loved ones like it’s never going to end don’t let the hand deject you / except the shadow it gives / paint face true Scandinavian inappropriate / hang out by historical landmarks and feeling / NOTHING.”

Watch Kaya’s video to “Asexual Wellbeing” above.

Watch This Liquid Pour Itself is out 1/24 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.