Pearl Jam’s ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ Is Another Rocking Preview Of ‘Gigaton’

Last week, Pearl Jam shared a new song called “Superblood Wolfmoon.” Both strangely and appropriately, there was only one way for fans to listen to it: Using their phones, they had to access an augmented reality website and point their phone at the moon in order to hear the track. Now that everybody has had their fun, Pearl Jam have decided to make the track available through more conventional means, as the song is now streaming. The track is an aggressive, guitar-driven rocker that is bound to please longtime fans of the band.

The song is the latest look at Gigaton, which comes out in March and will be the group’s first album since 2013’s Lightning Bolt. “Superblood Wolfmoon” comes after Pearl Jam debuted a snippet of another new song during a Super Bowl commercial.

The band’s Mike McCready previously spoke about making the album, saying, “Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Gigaton is out 03/27 via Monkeywrench. Pre-order it here.