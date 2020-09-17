Mike Hadreas created one of 2020’s music highlights with the emotional and soaring new Perfume Genius album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately. For fans who want more, more is on the way: Hadreas is releasing a companion book for the album, Immediately.

The book will come out via Hat & Beard Press in two editions: 900 copies will be softcover editions with French flaps, and 100 more exclusive copies will be hardcover and signed by Hadreas. Hadreas wrote the book, while French photographer Camille Vivier took the pictures. Additionally, Andrew J.S. is credited with design and art direction.

The publisher’s summary of the book calls it the “the indispensable book companion” to the album and notes:

“Featuring iconic portraits of the artist from celebrated French photographer Camille Vivier, this limited-edition monograph reveals the unseen procedures beneath the music–vivid conjurings that became songs and tactile byproducts from exercises in world-building. Within its pages, beguiling still life is situated amid corroded collage, handwritten lyrics take shape, words emerge as emotionally-charged objects. The results are all collected here in a process made permanent. In the book’s foreword, Ocean Vuong writes, ‘This is music to both fight and make love to. To be shattered and whole with. If sound is, after all, a negotiation/disruption of time, then in the soft storm of Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, the future is here. Because it was always here. Welcome home.'”

Pre-order Immediately here.