Ethan Gruska debuted his sophomore record, En Garde, Friday. While most of his record was a solo effort, a few songs saw cameos from the likes of Moses Sumney and Lianne La Havas. But one notable aspect was “Enough For Now,” where Phoebe Bridgers lent her vocals to the anthem. To celebrate the record’s release, the duo shared a video to accompany the track.

Directed by Petros Papahadjopoulos, the video diverts from the classic rom-com trope of the meet-cute. The visual begins with Gruska putting his emotional labor into forest leaf-blowing, an effort in vain. But on his trudge through the woods, he encounters Bridgers on the same journey. The two stand face-to-face with a moment of clarity, blowing at each other’s faces with their machine to ensure the other figure isn’t just an apparition.

In a statement, Gruska spoke to the importance of Bridgers’ vocals on the track. “Phoebe Bridgers sang background vocals on it, and it’s my favorite moment on there,” he said. “That song felt the most poppy to me, but with Phoebe on it and Tchad Blake’s mix, it feels a little more jagged and unique. It has that irreverence I wanted, despite its sweetness.”

Watch the “Enough For Now” video above.

En Garde is out now via Warner Music.

