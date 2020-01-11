Phoebe Bridgers Lends Her Voice On Ethan Gruska’s Driving Track ‘Enough For Now’

Phoebe Bridgers is working hard on the much-anticipated follow-up to her debut record Stranger In The Alps. But she still has time for side projects — and she has many. In 2019 alone, Bridgers formed the band Better Oblivion Community Center with Connor Oberst, toured the country, and collaborated with The National’s Matt Berninger for the sultry track “Walking on a String.” Now, Bridgers has yet another side project: She lent her vocals to embellish the background of the song “Enough For Now,” off Ethan Gruska’s upcoming record, En Garde.

Opening with a poignant synth, “Enough For Now” features Gruska’s tender vocals at the forefront. But no song is complete without layers, and that’s where Phoebe comes in. The singer enhances the single’s soundscape with her crooning back-up vocals. “Maybe I’ll try, maybe I’ll die trying / To let this be enough for now, for now, enough,” Bridgers and Gruska harmonize at the chorus.

Gruska said in a statement that it was a pleasure working with Bridgers on the track. “I worked with my co-producer Tony Berg and together we created this chugging, driving song,” Gruska said. “Phoebe Bridgers sang background vocals on it, and it’s my favorite moment on there. That song felt the most poppy to me, but with Phoebe on it and Tchad Blake’s mix, it feels a little more jagged and unique. It has that irreverence I wanted, despite its sweetness.”

“Enough For Now” is the third single released by Gruska off his forthcoming sophomore record, En Garde. The record will follow his debut album Slowmotionary.

Listen to Gruska’s “Enough For Now” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers above.

En Garde is out 1/24 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

See where Bridgers’ Stranger In The Alps placed on Uproxx’s The Best Indie Albums Of The 2010s, Ranked.

Ethan Gruska is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.