Though it looks like live music may be able to return soon, venue workers and live music crews are still out of work. That’s why London-based folding bike makers Brompton decided to team up with several musicians including Phoebe Bridges, Foo Fighters, and Radiohead to design and auction off custom-made bikes to raise funds for music industry workers.

According to Brompton’s website, Bridgers, Foo Fighters, and Radiohead weren’t the only musicians who joined the auction. Enrique Iglesias, LCD Soundsystem, Khruangbin, Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr, Oh Wonder, Underworld, Sub Pop, Rise Against, and Neko Case also offered their own design for the cause. The auction runs from May 28 through June 12 on Greenhouse Auctions and all proceeds benefiting Crew Nation, Live Nation’s charity that aims to support music crews who lost work due to the pandemic.

So far, Brompton has unveiled the design for Radiohead’s bike. It was created by visual designer Stanley Donwood, the artist behind the band’s album artwork for the past two decades. Speaking about the project, Donwood said, “I’m ridiculously happy to have been asked to design a Brompton bike that’ll be auctioned to raise for Crew Nation. Brompton bikes are fantastic zippy folding freedom machines, and crews are the unsung heroes of every gig, festival or live events that you’ve ever been to.”

Learn more about the Brompton charity bike auction here.