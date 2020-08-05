Phoebe Bridgers released her stunning sophomore album Punisher in June and since she can’t tour behind the record, the singer has come up with creative ways to keep her fans entertained on livestreams. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, Bridgers performed her track “Kyoto” from her bathtub and for her recent set on Seattle’s infamous KEXP radio, the singer sang from outer space.

For the live performance, Bridgers was joined by her full band all sporting the singer’s signature skeleton costume. The group positioned themselves in front of a green screen and projected images of outer space and the solar system while giving lively renditions of the Punisher tracks “Chinese Satellite,” “I See You,” “Kyoto,” and a cover of Sinèad O’Connor’s song “Black Boys On Mopeds.”

Speaking to KEXP host Cheryl Waters about “Chinese Satellite,” Bridgers said she penned the song as a reflection on religion: “It’s kind of about faith weirdly. I wasn’t raised religious and I think I’ve always been jealous of people who’ve always had some sort of drive in life. But I can’t make the leap, I can’t bring myself — even conspiracy theories and stuff — I just can’t. It’s just that wanting to feel like somebody has your back but feeling totally alone.”

Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform on KEXP above.

Punisher is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.