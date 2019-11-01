Rage Against The Machine Is Reportedly Reuniting In 2020 To Headline Coachella

Rage Against The Machine has reportedly announced a reunion: The veteran alternative rock band has revealed that they will be playing a few shows in the new year ahead of a big headlining set at Coachella. Rage Against The Machine took to Twitter to make an informal reunion announcement.

The band formed in 1991 and haven’t played a show together since their LA Coliseum performance in 2011. While the full band hasn’t toured in years, guitarist Tom Morello, drummer Brad Wilk, and bassist Tim Commerford united with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real in 2016 to form Prophets Of Rage. Members of the supergroup expressed that they teamed up in response to 2016’s presidential election. Rage briefly reunited in 2007 ahead of the 2008 election, so it’s no surprise the band is getting together once again before the 2020 presidential election.

Rage’s lead vocalist Zack de la Rocha was the last to release solo music in 2016. De la Rocha has reportedly been working on more material since.

Along with headlining Coachella, the band announced a few other shows in El Paso, Las Cruces, and Phoenix. Check out Rage Against The Machine’s reunion tour dates below.

03/26/2020 — El Paso, TX

03/28/2020 — Las Cruces, NM

03/30/2020 — Phoenix, AZ

04/10/2020 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17/2020 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival