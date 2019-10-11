Rex Orange County stopped by The Tonight Show studios last night to perform his aptly titled single “10/10.” The English singer/songwriter released the single last September ahead of his forthcoming record Pony.

Though it was Rex’s second time performing on The Tonight Show, he enlisted the help of some backup dancers to make his performance a memorable one. Rex began the song on a stage that was furnished in the style of an apartment. Rex sat on a couch next to a fishbowl and began crooning his reflective anthem. But things took a turn when Rex stepped off the stage. He after singing the lines, “Give myself a little credit / Since I dealt with all the pain / Yeah, I turned superhero / I’m comin’ in Bruce Wayne,” Rex was joined by five backup dancers dressed like Spider-Man.

“10/10” is Rex’s way of coping with a hard year. In the lyrics, Rex revealed he was struggling with many personal issues in 2018, but is hoping for a better future. “I had a year that nearly sent me off the edge / I feel like a five, I can’t pretend / But if I get my sh*t together this year / Maybe I’ll be a ten,” he sings. On top of releasing the cathartic and hopeful single, Rex Orange County announced his forthcoming third record, Pony, will be released on October 25.

Watch Rex Orange County perform “10/10” on The Tonight Show above.

Pony is out 10/25 via Sony. Pre-order it here.