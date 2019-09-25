BBC Radio 1 is in the midst of Live Lounge Month right now, meaning that the UK music giant is bringing in a bunch of artists for in-studio performances. The Live Lounge is famous for producing some fascinating covers. So far, we’ve seen Stormzy cover Beyonce, Haim mash up Lil Nas X and Nirvana, and now Rex Orange County has offered up a rendition of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s recent single “I Don’t Care.”

For his cover, Rex Orange County kept things simple, opting for just his vocals and electric guitar. Given the song’s themes of loneliness and anxiety, the track works well and takes on a new life when performed in this style.

Rex Orange County’s recent single “10/10” hints that he just went through a rough patch in his personal life, and earlier this year, he revealed that he’s in a better place now, saying, “Life is weird and it seems like everyone has a difficult time in one way or another. the greatest things always seem to come with a level of confusion that makes it easy to question whether anything matters….. with that being said, i must confirm that i still love doing this and that i’m beyond grateful for all the support I’ve been shown. life is good. i’m happier today than i was for the majority of last year.”

Watch Rex Orange County cover Sheeran and Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” above.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.