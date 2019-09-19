When Rex Orange County shared the new single “10/10” a few days ago, it did not come with news of a new album. That changes today: Rex Orange County has revealed that his next album is called Pony, and it’s coming out on October 25 via Sony Music. The record follows up his self-released 2017 album Apricot Princess. The ten-track album kicks off with its lead single, “10/10.”

Additionally, Rex Orange County also announced a bunch of tour dates in support of the album. In November, he’ll spend a couple weeks touring the UK before taking a break and returning to North America in January and February. The tour will bring him to cities like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Austin, Chicago, Toronto, and plenty of others in between.

Check out the Pony album art and tracklist below, as well as Rex Orange County’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “10/10”

2. “Always”

3. “Laser Lights”

4. “Face To Face”

5. “Stressed Out”

6. “Never Had The Balls”

7. “Pluto Projector”

8. “Every Way”

9. “It Gets Better”

10. “It’s Not The Same Anymore”

11/13/2019 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/17/2019 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/20/2019 — Dublin, IRE @ Olympia Theatre

11/24/2019 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

11/26/2019 — London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

11/27/2019 — London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

01/09/2020 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/10/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

01/14/2020 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

01/16/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

01/17/2020 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

01/19/2020 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

01/20/2020 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

01/21/2020 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/23/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

01/24/2020 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

01/26/2020 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

01/27/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

01/29/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

01/30/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/01/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

02/03/2020 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

02/07/2020 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

02/10/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/12/2020 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/14/2020 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

02/15/2020 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

02/21/2020 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

02/22/2020 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

02/24/2020 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/27/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Pony is out 10/25 via Sony Music. Pre-order it here.