When Rex Orange County shared the new single “10/10” a few days ago, it did not come with news of a new album. That changes today: Rex Orange County has revealed that his next album is called Pony, and it’s coming out on October 25 via Sony Music. The record follows up his self-released 2017 album Apricot Princess. The ten-track album kicks off with its lead single, “10/10.”
Additionally, Rex Orange County also announced a bunch of tour dates in support of the album. In November, he’ll spend a couple weeks touring the UK before taking a break and returning to North America in January and February. The tour will bring him to cities like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Austin, Chicago, Toronto, and plenty of others in between.
Check out the Pony album art and tracklist below, as well as Rex Orange County’s upcoming tour dates.
1. “10/10”
2. “Always”
3. “Laser Lights”
4. “Face To Face”
5. “Stressed Out”
6. “Never Had The Balls”
7. “Pluto Projector”
8. “Every Way”
9. “It Gets Better”
10. “It’s Not The Same Anymore”
11/13/2019 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/17/2019 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
11/20/2019 — Dublin, IRE @ Olympia Theatre
11/24/2019 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
11/26/2019 — London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
11/27/2019 — London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
01/09/2020 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/10/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
01/14/2020 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
01/16/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
01/17/2020 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
01/19/2020 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
01/20/2020 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
01/21/2020 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/23/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
01/24/2020 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
01/26/2020 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
01/27/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
01/29/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
01/30/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
02/01/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
02/03/2020 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
02/07/2020 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
02/10/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
02/12/2020 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/14/2020 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues
02/15/2020 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
02/21/2020 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
02/22/2020 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
02/24/2020 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/27/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Pony is out 10/25 via Sony Music. Pre-order it here.