Yesterday, (Sandy) Alex G previewed his upcoming album House Of Sugar with a new single, a warm alt-country tune called “Southern Sky” featuring vocals from Emily Yacina. Alex G apparently didn’t feel like waiting to release another taste of the record, so today, he has shared yet another new song, “Near.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8hhVwIA2d4

Lyrically, the song is simple, at least when it comes to what can be easily understood. There’s a lot of mumbling and garbled speech that isn’t easy to interpret, but Alex G can be heard singing over and over, “All I want is to be near you,” repeating “you” seemingly until he runs out of breath. Aesthetically, the two-minute track is less in line with the relatively straightforward indie-folk tunes he has shared previously, and instead appeals more to Alex G’s alternative sensibilities. The track doesn’t really have a defined structure, as it instead spends two minutes in a state of sonic weirdness before eventually calling it quits.

He also recently announced some tour dates that will bring him across North America in October and November, which will be followed by a break and then some European dates in February and March.

Listen to “Near” above.

House Of Sugar is out 9/13 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.