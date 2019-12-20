Sharon Van Etten‘s critically acclaimed record Remind Me Tomorrow arrived earlier this year as a brooding introspective on her career in music. The singer is busy touring in support of the record and even debuted the biopic Departure in September. While touring, Van Etten stopped by The Late Show With Stephan Colbert to perform a song off her latest record. Calling upon singer/songwriter Norah Jones, the two perform a dazzling duet of “Seventeen.”

The late-night performance wasn’t the first time Jones and Van Etten harmonized for the number. Earlier this year, the duo released a studio version of the duet via Amazon Music. Jones said working with Van Etten on the single gave the track a new life. “I’m a fan of Sharon as a person and an artist, so I was more than excited to finally get to sing together,” she gushed. “I loved her idea to do the song in a different way. It felt really great to be in the studio together, I hope we get to sing more. Singing with her and watching her at the show was breathtaking, she’s a true rock star.”

Watch Sharon Van Etten and Norah Jones perform ‘Seventeen’ on The Late Show above.

