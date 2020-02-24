Soccer Mommy Reaches For Happiness On The Soul-Searching ‘Bloodstream’

Soccer Mommy, the moniker of Sophie Allison, is preparing for the release of her sophomore album Color Theory after gaining recognition with her 2018 debut Clean. Following the release of the singles “Lucy, “Circle The Drain,” and “Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes,” Soccer Mommy gives fans one last taste of the upcoming project with the introspective number “Bloodstream.”

While Clean was a strong debut effort for the 22-year-old indie rocker, tracks like “Bloodstream” showcase Allison’s matured songwriting. The track’s droning guitar reflects the lyric’s theme. With slightly washed-out vocals, Allison searches for happiness while coming to terms with the weighty emotions of a depressive episode. “And why am I so blue? / Someone’s talking in my forehead / It says I’ll never be like you / Happiness is like a firefly on summer free evenings / Feel it slipping through my fingers,” she sings.

The lyrics can be heavy at times, which is asserted by slight bends and distortion in the guitar’s usually crisp riffs. Allison previously said many tracks on Color Theory feature the same shift in production. “I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally. The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

Listen to “Bloodstream” above.

Color Theory is out 02/28 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.