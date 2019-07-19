Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Long-running indie-rock group Spoon recently announced a greatest hits album, Everything Hits At Once: The Best Of Spoon, that will be out on July 26. Ahead of that, the band celebrated the record with some performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. For the TV broadcast, they played the new song from the compilation, “No Bullet Spent,” and in an off-air performance, they busted out some of their more seasoned hits: “Inside Out,” “I Turn My Camera On,” “Don’t You Evah,” “Do You,” “The Underdog,” and “Rent I Pay.”

Britt Daniel previously said of decided to release the retrospective compilation, “The idea of doing a best-of came to us a couple times. First I wasn’t sure how I felt about it, but at some point I remembered that when I got my first Cure record it was Standing On A Beach. When I got my first New Order record, it was Substance. That was how I met those bands, and I moved backwards from there, but I still listen to those comps. I love a greatest hits LP when it’s done well. It can be a thing unto itself.”

Watch Spoon perform “No Bullet Spent,” “Inside Out,” “I Turn My Camera On,” “Don’t You Evah,” “Do You,” “The Underdog,” and “Rent I Pay” above.

Everything Hits At Once: The Best Of Spoon is out 7/26 via Matador. Pre-order it here.