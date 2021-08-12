In May, a teaser for St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) and Carrie Brownstein’s mockumentary The Nowhere Inn was shared, and it gave a hint about what was to come. Now, more about the movie has been unveiled in a new trailer.

The trailer sets up the premise: St. Vincent tried to make a documentary about her music career and she recruited her friend Brownstein to direct. When Brownstein complained that Clark was too boring compared to the St. Vincent persona, Clark committed to being in character as St. Vincent all the time. From there, things went off the rails. Of note, as was briefly shown in the previous teaser but expanded upon here, Clark invited Brownstein to her room so she could film a sexual encounter between herself and Dakota Johnson.

The official synopsis for the film reads, “From real-life friends Annie Clark (aka Grammy award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives.”

Check out the trailer above.