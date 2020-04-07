A Dove Gave Stevie Nicks A Moving And Tearful Moment That Was Decades In The Making

Stevie Nicks was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame for a second time last year to commemorate her illustrious years as a musician and songwriter. One year later, the singer is currently stuck in quarantine along with the rest of the world, but a chance encounter led Nicks to be reminded of a pivotal moment in her career. Nicks was visited by a white-winged dove, which caused a tearful moment of reflection on her 1981 solo debut hit “Edge Of Seventeen.”

Nicks said a dove recently landed outside her window and began softly cooing. It was the first time the singer had ever heard the dove’s call in person, though she had been inspired by the bird’s gentle song to pen “Edge Of Seventeen.” Nicks detailed the full story in a thread on Twitter:

“In 1980 I was flying home from Phoenix Arizona and I was handed a menu that said, ‘The white wing dove sings a song that sounds like she’s singing ooh, ooh, ooh. She makes her home here in the great Saguaro cactus that provides shelter and protection for her…’ As you well know, I was very taken with that whole picture and went on to write ‘Edge of Seventeen.’ But over the last 40 years I can honestly say, I have never heard a dove sing~ until now. Several days ago, outside my room, I started to hear the sound of a bird singing the same thing over and over. One little Ahhh~ and then three OOH’s~ over and over again. I thought it was an owl, but a friend said, ‘No, that’s a dove!’ I started to cry. This dove had come here to watch over me. So we filmed her singing her song & I’m sending her out to you.”

In 1980 I was flying home from Phoenix Arizona and I was handed a menu that said, “The white wing dove sings a song that sounds like she’s singing ooh, ooh, ooh. She makes her home here in the great Saguaro cactus that provides shelter and protection for her…” pic.twitter.com/UzqvdnVv0p — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) April 7, 2020

Read Nicks describe her heartfelt encounter above.