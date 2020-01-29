Dance Meets War In Sturgill Simpson’s High-Octane Video For ‘A Good Look’

Last year, Sturgill Simpson made a pivot away from country last year with his truly rocking album Sound & Fury. Additionally, he took another step out of the ordinary by releasing an accompanying anime film with the album on Netflix. Now he has shared another piece of that project, which serves as the (not safe for work) video for album highlight “A Good Look.” The clip starts as a scene from a futuristic battle, but along the way, it becomes more about choreography that highlights the song’s groove.
On top of that, Simpson is getting ready to kick off a long string of North American tour dates that begin in late February and extend until late May.
Watch the “A Good Look” video above, find Simpson’s upcoming tour dates below, and read our review of Sound & Fury here.
02/21 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
02/22 — Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center Asheville
02/23 — Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center Asheville
02/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Coliseum
02/26 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Coliseum
02/28 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
02/29 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
03/01 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
03/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
03/06 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/07 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
03/10 — N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/13 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
03/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
03/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/16 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/18 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
03/20 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
03/22 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
03/27 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/28 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
03/29 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
04/01 — Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
04/03 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
04/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
04/09 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/10 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center Mem. Coliseum
04/23 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/25 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/28 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
04/29 — Missoula, MT @ Adams Event Center
05/01 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
05/02 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater
05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/08 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
05/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena
05/21 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/24 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Sturgill Simpson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.