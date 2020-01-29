Dance Meets War In Sturgill Simpson’s High-Octane Video For ‘A Good Look’

Last year, Sturgill Simpson made a pivot away from country last year with his truly rocking album Sound & Fury. Additionally, he took another step out of the ordinary by releasing an accompanying anime film with the album on Netflix. Now he has shared another piece of that project, which serves as the (not safe for work) video for album highlight “A Good Look.” The clip starts as a scene from a futuristic battle, but along the way, it becomes more about choreography that highlights the song’s groove.

On top of that, Simpson is getting ready to kick off a long string of North American tour dates that begin in late February and extend until late May.

Watch the “A Good Look” video above, find Simpson’s upcoming tour dates below, and read our review of Sound & Fury here.

02/21 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

02/22 — Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center Asheville

02/23 — Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center Asheville

02/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Coliseum

02/26 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Coliseum

02/28 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

02/29 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

03/01 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

03/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

03/06 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/07 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

03/10 — N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/13 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

03/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/16 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/18 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

03/20 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

03/22 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

03/27 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/28 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

03/29 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

04/01 — Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

04/03 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

04/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

04/09 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/10 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center Mem. Coliseum

04/23 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/25 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/28 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

04/29 — Missoula, MT @ Adams Event Center

05/01 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

05/02 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater

05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/08 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

05/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

05/21 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/24 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Sturgill Simpson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.