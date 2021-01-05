Sturgill Simpson may not have been keen on late-night talk show performances in the past, but since he can’t tour behind his recent music, the singer has made some exceptions. After appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show this year, Simpson brings his bluegrass tunes to a performance on The Tonight Show.

Taking the stage backed by a full band, Simpson delivers an upbeat rendition of “Life Of Sin.” A reworked bluegrass version of the song appears on his 2020 album Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), one of two LPs he released last year. Simpson debuted the album’s follow-up, Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions, in December as a way to “[take] more chances” with his sound.

Ahead of his The Tonight Show performance, Simpson sat down with Uproxx to chat about his music. Simpson also revealed that, along with having a bevy of music in his back pocket, he is also working on a manuscript about navigating the music industry. “I’m always writing. I wrote a book. I’m working on a couple of scripts,” he said. “I’ve gotten really into film. Not just acting, but the whole art of it. I think it’s a very powerful medium for storytelling, without as many restrictions as a three-and-a-half minute song. But I definitely wrote a book. Still working on it. […] As somebody starting at 35 and just sort of learning to navigate the waters and all the real ins and outs behind the curtain. The kind of stuff that fans probably deserve to know, but you don’t really want to say while you’re still actively engaged in the business. So, I’m going to save that.”

Watch Simpson perform “Life Of Sin” on The Tonight Show above.

Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions is out now via High Top Mountain Records. Get it here.