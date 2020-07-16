Australian singer Tash Sultana’s debut record, Flow State, showcased her knack for groove-driven earworms. This year, the singer has ushered in a new era of music with the equally-funky singles “Pretty Lady” and “Greed.” To further display her musical talents, Tash follows up her “Greed” single with a “studio jam” video of the track.

For the black-and-white visual, Sultana took time out from recording her sophomore album to film herself playing “Greed” in her Melbourne studio. The singer jams out with herself by recording each part of the song separately, including the jazz-inflected drums and dual-layered vocal tracks. When edited together, the track flows perfectly while depicting her expertise on a variety of instruments.

The song itself is a reflection on the corruptive nature of money and how it breeds greed. “This song is about how people change around you when you achieve some sort of success,” Sultana said in a statement. “People you’ve never had anything to do with try and climb into your life somehow, people you’ve known for ages suddenly go silent. People who never paid you for a gig suddenly want to book you. That person from high school that gave you sh*t for playing the guitar suddenly wants on the guest list. It’s a funny little thing all of this and what it does to people.”

Watch Sultana perform “Greed” with herself above.