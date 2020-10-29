Two years after the release of her acclaimed debut album Flow State, Tash Sultana signaled the beginning of a new era in recent months with a handful of playful singles. Now, the Australian singer returns with an official announcement of her sophomore album alongside a jazzy new single.

Tash’s “Willow Tree” was recorded with rising artist Jerome Farah and offers a reflection on the importance of mindfulness, something the singer has been trying to do more of lately. “I didn’t realize that I needed to create a space and home for myself to feel like a person again,” Tash said about the song. “I just went inward and found a really peaceful place and wrote an album, and I feel really happy with it.”

“Willow Tree,” along with her previous single “Greed,” will arrive on Tash’s impending sophomore album Terra Firma. Speaking about the album’s meaning as a whole, Tash said no good will ever come from comparing your success to somebody else’s:

“There ain’t no fast pass up the mountain and you’ve got to clock the hours in to achieve the things you want in life. You can’t just skip the entire middle section of your journey to try and rush to the finish line. Whatever that may be for you. There is no use comparing yourself to someone else’s success. It’s your time when it’s meant to be and it’s only meant to be if you get up day and night and strive for the things you want. No one’s going to serve it to you on a golden platter, you’ve got to get it yourself.”

Listen to “Willow Tree” above.

Terra Firma is out 2/19/2021 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.