Tegan and Sara depart from their singer/songwriter style with the new single, “Hey, I’m Just Like You.” The song comes just before their forthcoming album of the same name. On the title track, Tegan and Sara are grateful for their friendship and assure each other that although they stand out from the crowd, they are truly one and the same.

Tegan and Sara trade in their acoustic guitars for a clapping beat and synth-driven melodies. An electric siren rouses the vocals just before the chorus breaks with a thumping kick drum. “Hey, I’m just like you,” Tegan and Sara sing, “A little messed up and blue.”

Sara said the song is an homage to their teenage antics. “Tegan and I were dirtbags in high school,” she said. “Stoned on acid, sneaking out, skipping school, lying to our parents. But we were also having the time of our lives. On acid, Tegan seemed like the funniest, coolest person in the universe. All the animosity and fighting melted away, and we were returned to the original joy of our friendship and delivered back into the wonder of our childhood. This is the origin of this song.”

The duo shared the single along with a lyric video comprised of a compilation of home videos from their teenage years. It seems as though the two young girls were dedicated bloggers well before the advent of YouTube. The lyric video shows clips of the two playing guitar, going out for a nighttime walk in the show, and reading. There’s even a clip of Sara getting her first signature pixie cut hairstyle.

Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 via SIRE. Pre-order it here.

Tegan and Sara is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.