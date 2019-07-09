Trevor Brady

The last we heard from Tegan And Sara album-wise was their 2016 record Love You To Death. They usually drop a new one every few years or so, which means they’re due. Sure enough, the duo is ready to deliver: Hey, I’m Just Like You is set for release on September 27 via Sire. There is currently no tracklist or advance songs, but Tegan And Sara have shared a trailer for the record, and it’s an interesting one.

Tegan explained how the album came about, saying, “While working on our memoir, we discovered lost cassette tapes that had been unheard for over 20 years. They contained dozens of our first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17… we immediately recognized the songs as an essential part of our high school story.”

Once they had the songs, they re-recorded them in Vancouver in April and May, applying their wisdom to the youthful spirit of their high school tracks. The duo attempted to respect the original songs as much as possible, as Sara explained, “With only minor tweaks to lyrics and structure, we tried to remain true to the original essence of each song.” Ultimately, the duo says, “This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults.”

Based on the trailer, that sounds about right. The video is first scored by one of the original recordings, and is then followed by the reimagined version of the song, which is a lot cleaner and more listenable than the high school demo.

The band previously said of their memoir, High School, “‘How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan And Sara?’ We have spent twenty years answering those complicated questions with simple answers. […] Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”

Check out the trailer above, and find the Hey, I’m Just Like You artwork below.

Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 via Sire.

