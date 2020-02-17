The 1975 Tease The Launch Of A ‘Digital Detox’ Website With A Surreal Video

The 1975 are known for bringing political issues to the forefront of their music. In 2019, lead vocalist Matty Healy took the stage in Alabama to speak out against the state’s recent abortion ban. Most recently, the singer promised to use his influence to require festivals to implement a gender balance on bills. Now, The 1975 want to give fans space away from the internet — on the internet. Though it’s unclear what exactly the 1975 are planning, the band is teasing a “digital detox” website in a cryptic way.

The 1975 shared a video promoting the website mindshower.ai, which features a running countdown to Wednesday (February 19) at 6 p.m. The pastel video features animated imagery of lush pastures, greenery, trees, and rainbows. A male-voiced AI bot narrates the cryptic video. “Welcome to a world of intimacy, togetherness, and relatedness,” the voice says. “Begin your own journey and find yourself in our stunning retreat.” The voice makes promises like, “Enjoy a new existence” and, “Mindshower digital detox puts you back in control.” While the point of the video remains unclear, readdork unveiled a few easter eggs in the website’s source code. According to their report, the mindshower.ai site includes a lengthy list of empowering statements and holds links to the subreddit r/IncelTears, which is described as “a part-mocking, part-watchdog subreddit for posting screenshots of hateful, misogynist, racist, violent, and often bizarre content created by ‘hateful incels.'”

Watch the teaser video above and check out The 1975’s new website here.