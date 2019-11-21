The 1975 Deal With Social Anxiety In Their ‘Frail State Of Mind’ Video

The 1975 are fresh off receiving a Grammy nomination, in the Best Rock Song category for “Give Yourself A Try.” A day later, the group has dropped a new video for “Frail State Of Mind,” their most recent single from their upcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form.

Parts of the video mirror the band’s performance of the song on The Late Show a few days ago, as the clip features quickly-flashing lights and Matty Healy wearing a long skirt. The video mostly shows Healy messing around with a video camera and projections in a small room, as he sings about his social anxiety: “Go outside? / Seems unlikely / I’m sorry that I missed your call / I watched it ring / ‘Don’t waste their time’ / I’ve always got a frail state of mind.”

Healy previously said of the single in a 2018 interview, “[The song is] a UK garage, sad, Burial kind of thing about social anxiety, you know, going out. I’m better at it happening, [at] me and you sitting down and having a conversation, than thinking about going to do the conversation. The social event’s normally always fine, but the build up to it, I hate it.”

Watch the “Frail State Of Mind” video above.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 02/21/2020 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records.