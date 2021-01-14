Earlier this week, The 1975 announced that they were canceling all shows for the tour that they had booked in 2021. However, the group is still holding onto hope that they can play songs from their recent Notes On A Conditional Form release at a smaller, more intimate space later on this year.

The 1975 vocalist Matty Healy took to his Instagram stories, according to a report from NME, to offer fans some hope that a show could be possible at some point this year. “If COVID does clean up a bit and ‘small shows’ are available in like the autumn or winter I will definitely do that shit,” he wrote, adding: “One or two intimate small shows (if possible!)”

The news arrives after the band announced that they were starting to work on their next album in lieu of tour, saying they “look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so.” While the possibility of attending a concert seems slims at the moment, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently offered hope for the state of live music in the fall. Speaking about the vaccine rollout, Fauci said: “If everything goes right, this is will occur sometime in the fall of 2021. So that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience.”