Unfortunately, part of being a celebrity is receiving hateful comments. This is something Billie Eilish knows all too well, as the singer recently revealed that looking through the comments section on her Instagram posts was “ruining her life.” Sometimes, though, celebrities can find humor in the hateful messages, which is what sparked Jimmy Kimmel’s popular “Mean Tweets” segment. The 1975’s Matty Healy is looking to do just that and turn hateful comments into a new song.

Healy is known for bringing important messages into his music. Now, the singer is seemingly looking to turn hateful comments on social media into a positive message. Healy took to Twitter to ask fans to send him the most hateful tweets they’ve ever seen about themselves. He tweeted, “Hey I’m doing a song send me a recording on your phone of you reading out the worst most hurtful thing that has been tweeted / written about you and send it to mattynoacf@gmail.com cheers xx.”

Hey I’m doing a song send me a recording on your phone of you reading out the worst most hurtful thing that has been tweeted / written about you and send it to mattynoacf@gmail.com cheers xx — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) February 20, 2020

While Healy is using hateful comments on a new song, the singer also drew inspiration from the negativity of the internet on The 1975’s latest single, “Happy Birthday.” In an interview with Dazed, Healy expressed his frustrations with social media. “I mean social media is that kind of a double-edged sword. It can truly, globally unify people but it is also tearing people apart,” he said.