Shortly after celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Since I Left You, Aussie electronic pioneers The Avalanches have announced a 2022 North American tour kicking off early next year and running through March. This news also follows the band’s third studio album, We Will Always Love You, which was released late last year. Likewise, the duo — Robbie Chater and Tony DiBlasi — released a deluxe reissue anniversary edition of Since I Left You just last month.

Last month, Chater had this this to say about recording their debut album: “I remember very clearly a few things. We decided to not have any of our voices on it, which made it last because it’s a kind of transmission; nothing date-stamps it to that time.” He added, “Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”

Check out the tour dates below.

02/17/22 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

02/18/22 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/19/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

02/20/22 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/22/22 — Toronto, CA @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/23/22 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

02/24/22 — Chicago IL @ Metro

02/25/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

02/27/22 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/01/22 — Vancouver, CA @ Commodore Ballroom

03/02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

03/03/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

03/06/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Since I Left You (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out now via Modular Recordings. Get it here. Tickets to The Avalanches’ 2022 tour go on sale 7/23. Grab yours here.