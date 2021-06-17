Today Vanity Fair has the first look at a new documentary on The Beatles created by famed directory, Peter Jackson. The news that Jackson was going to be culling through 55 hours of Let It Be studio footage first broke in January of 2019, and Jackson has clearly been busy in the intervening two and a half years. Last December he released a sneak peek of the documentary, which will be titled The Beatles: Get Back, and now the film has a release date along with new details.

The Beatles: Get Back is a 21-day diary of the band recording the record its named for, and it will debut on Disney+ this November, debuting in three two-hour episodes over three days during Thanksgiving weekend, November 25, 26 and 27. The film uses the footage originally shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s vérité for the 1970 documentary, Let It Be, which premiered a month after the band broke up. Jackson told Vanity Fair he was hesitant to direct the movie when approached, and didn’t want to have any part in making another Beatles “breakup” movie. But when he saw the footage, everything changed. “What I found is that I was laughing continuously. I just was laughing. I was laughing and laughing and laughing, and I didn’t stop.” His perspective is reportedly a new one on the band’s eventual ddemise.

Check out the full feature on the documentary here and look for it on Disney+ this fall.