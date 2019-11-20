The National Will Perform ‘High Violet’ In Full At Their 2020 Homecoming Festival

In 2018, The National launched the Homecoming festival in their hometown of Cincinnati. Now the band has revealed that the festival is set to return on May 8 and 9 next year, and it will feature something special: The National will play unique sets on both nights, and one of those sets will feature the group performing their iconic 2010 album High Violet in full.

Aside from The National, the fest will also feature Patti Smith, Jay Som, Sudan Archives, Phosphorescent, Japanese Breakfast, Of Monsters and Men, Local Natives, Sylvan Esso, Hamilton Leithauser, Velvet Negroni, Wussy, and Triiibe.

Alongside Homecoming will be MusicNOW, a companion festival founded by Bryce Dessner in 2006. The 14th edition of the fest will take place at various locations in downtown Cincinnati between May 8 and 10, and the lineup, which has yet to be announced, will feature “world-class contemporary classical music and beyond, with special exhibitions and talks throughout the festival weekend.”

The band’s Bryan Devendorf says of Homecoming, “It’s great to invite our friends and fans to our hometown — the place where we all began our lives as listeners and musicians. Putting on this intimate event on the banks of the Ohio River is meaningful to us and our families. We are so very grateful.”

Tickets for Homecoming will go on sale starting on November 22 at 10 a.m. ET, through the Homecoming website.