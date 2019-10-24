The National Perform The Epic ‘Where Is Her Head’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The National are one of the most esteemed indie groups of the past two decades, and they built upon their legacy earlier this year with the release of their eighth album, I Am Easy To Find. They’ve had a handful of late night TV performance in support of the record, and they turned in another one last, guesting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Where Is Her Head.”

“Where Is Her Head” is an interesting song for the band to choose to perform on TV, considering that the majority of the vocals came from Eve Owen, Mina Tindle, and This Is The Kit’s Kate Stables, instead of frontperson Matt Berninger. That said, though, the song is five minutes of build-up, and that sort of performance from The National sounds great regardless of the venue.

The National also recently released a Mike Mills-directed video for “Hey Rosey.” Meanwhile, Berninger just announced his debut solo album by sharing a photo of himself with Booker T. Jones and writing, “Kind, patient, visionary genius @bookertjonesmusic produced and arranged my solo record. It’s called Serpentine Prison. More about it soon but basically I’m the luckiest man in the universe with lots of brilliant friends who can play instermints. Not worthy!”

Watch The National perform “Where Is Her Head” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.