The Postal Service Appear To Be Teasing Something New Coming Tomorrow

For nearly two decades now, fans have been eagerly awaiting a new album from The Postal Service, although they wouldn’t be blamed for giving up hope. After all, the group’s sole effort, Give Up, came out all the way back in 2003. They released a tenth anniversary edition of the album in 2013 which included some new material, but also in 2013, Ben Gibbard declared the group would play their last ever show that year.

All that said, it looks like The Postal Service is up to something: The group shared a mysterious teaser video today.

The 18-second video features some new music, the band’s logo, and the text, “Your meeting will begin tomorrow 10.7.20.” The clip was either posted or re-shared by all three band members — Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis — and the group created a new Instagram account for whatever this endeavor is.

It’s not clear what the band is teasing. There’s no significant milestone anniversary for Give Up in the immediate future, as it came out 17 years ago. However, the band formed in 2001, so they could be setting things in motion for 20th anniversary plans.

Some users on Reddit’s r/indieheads have come up with some tantalizing theories. Some suggested the group could be reuniting to do something to benefit the struggling USPS or to encourage voting in the upcoming election (like a livestream performance). Another speculated the pandemic put Gibbard in the right situation to make another Postal Service album: “I’m cautiously optimistic that the insane nature of this year is what gave him the courage and self-permission to dive back in, which makes sense since everyone has been quarantined and secluded which ties right in to how the first and only album by The Postal Service came together (long distance collaboration).”

Whatever the case may be, some sort of news is coming from The Postal Service tomorrow, so stay tuned.

